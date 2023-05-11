Eze Ndigbo Arraigned On Terrorism Charges In Lagos

The Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate in Lagos, Frederick Nkemdilim Nwajagu, has been arraigned before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of a Lagos High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), for alleged terrorism.

Nwajagu is being prosecuted by the Lagos State Government on nine-count charges bordering on an attempt to commit acts of terrorism, participate in terrorism, meeting to support a proscribed entity, attempt to finance an act of terrorism, and preparation to commit an act of terrorism.

In the suit marked no: LD/21505C/2023, his offences are said to contravene the provision of Section 403(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and sections 12(c), 18, 21, 29 & 12(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022, among others.

Represented by the Deputy Director in the Ministry of Justice, Jonathan Ogunsanya, the Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo, told the court to allow the defendant to take his plea.

The defendant denied the allegation and pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Subsequently, the judge adjourned the case to July 4 and 5, 2023, for trial.

Nwajagu was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) over an alleged threat to invite members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos to secure properties of Igbo people in the state.