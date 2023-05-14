Nollywood Actor, Murphy Afolabi Dies Days After 49th Birthday

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Murphy Afolabi, is dead.

He died on Sunday morning after he collapsed in his bathroom at his residence in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

According to filmmaker and producer, Sodiq Adebayo who spoke with Channels Television, the thespian had been ill for a while and was discharged from the hospital two days ago.

Sodiq, the son of veteran Nollywood actor, Adebayo Salami, directed some of Afolabi’s films including Osumare and Omo Mushin.

The actor was born on May 5, 1974 and had celebrated his 49th birthday last week.

The thespian carved a niche for himself with his dexterous use of rich Yoruba proverbs and unadulterated indigenous sayings. He captivated millions with beautiful acting interspersed with deep and enchanting cultural expressions. Afolabi was a custodian of Yoruba mores and folklores.

Afolabi’s death came as a rude shock to thousands of his fans and colleagues who have started paying tributes to him on social media.

