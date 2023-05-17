I Will Be Happy If Kwankwaso Works With Us – Osuntokun

The Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, on Wednesday, said he will be happy if the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’sParty (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso works with the LP camp.

Kwankwaso polled over a million votes in the February 25 presidential poll to emerge in 4th position after the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu and his counterparts in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and LP, Peter Obi respectively.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that Kwankwaso held a meeting with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Osuntokun said he respects Kwankwaso’s decision to pitch his tent with Tinubu.

“I wish them well,” he said in reaction to the Kwankwaso-Tinubu meeting. “Kwankwaso is not responsible to me. I will be happy if he comes to us to work together.

“If that is his choice, I respect his choice. I don’t see anything wrong in what he has done. He makes his own choice.”

‘Obi Rigged Out’

During the programme, he also spoke on the outcome of the 2023 general elections that his party – LP – is challenging at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

According to him, the LP flagbearer, Obi, won the majority of the votes cast in the February 25th presidential election and was rigged out of the keenly contested poll in favour of APC’s Tinubu.

He claimed that the ruling party colluded with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deliver victory for Tinubu.

“Obi has attained a level of international acclaim. The international community is interested in his case. In Nigeria, of course, he was obviously rigged out of the election.

“The APC people know deep in their hearts and in alliance with INEC who won the election, who at least won the majority of the votes,” he added.