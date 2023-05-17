I’m In Disbelief That Blinken Called Tinubu – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday expressed bewilderment, following US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

In the call, Blinken is said to have emphasised his continued commitment to further strengthening the US-Nigeria relationship with the incoming administration.

However, Atiku, who emerged as the runner-up in the February 25 presidential election, described Tinubu’s recognition by the American government official as a contradiction of the US’ assessment of the vote held three months ago.

“I am in disbelief that @SecBlinken called Tinubu, a contradiction to the publicly stated position of the US on Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election,” the former vice president tweeted.

“This is inconceivable considering that America, as the bastion of democracy, is well briefed on the sham election of February 25.

“To give legitimacy to the widely acknowledged fraudulent election in Nigeria can be demoralising to citizens who have hedged their bet on democracy and the sanctity of the ballot @StateDept @POTUS @USinNigeria.”