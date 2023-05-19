No Cause For Alarm, Otti Tells Supporters Following Court Judgement 

The Abia State Governor-Elect Alex Otti has called for calm following the nullification of his candidature and that of the Labour Party candidates in the state and Kano.

In a statement by his spokesman Ferdinand Ekeoma hours after the judgement, Otti said inauguration plans are underway despite the development.

The statement read that “we would like to assure Abians in particular and Nigerians in general that the nationally celebrated mandate given to Dr. Alex Otti by the long-suffering Abia masses is safe and secure and can never be stolen by strange usurpers who are pained and frightened by the reality of their imminent exit from power in the next few days.

“In the next few days, Dr. Alex Otti will be sworn in as governor to enable him to commence the process of rebuilding and recovering our state that was destroyed and plundered by the PDP, so Abians are enjoined to ignore the FAKE REPORT claiming that he has been sacked by a High Court in Kano.”

He accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of spreading misinformation following the development.

“The report being sponsored and widely circulated by the PDP and Abia state government alleging that a Kano High Court has sacked the Abia Governor-Elect, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR is baseless, unfounded and misleading, and thus should be ignored,” the statement added.

“For the records, though the perpetrators targeted the Abia Governor-Elect and the people of Abia for that legal coup, they were not courageous enough to confront him in the open, hence he was never joined as a party for fear that his eminently qualified lawyers would take the perpetrators to the cleaners.”

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW