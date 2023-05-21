At Least Five Killed In Taraba Attack

At least five persons have been reported killed in a clash between the Kuteb-speaking tribe and the Fulani herdsmen in Takum, the headquarters of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Channels Television gathered that the attack took place on Sunday when some Fulani herdsmen took their cattle to the market for sale and were allegedly attacked by the Kuteb youths, with five deaths in the attack and counterattack.

An eyewitness who resides close to the market and preferred anonymity revealed that shortly after the attack, some Hausa traders joined forces with the Fulani to repel the Kuteb youths which resulted in more injuries and unaccounted deaths.

READ ALSO: Bandits Kill Nine, Injure Others In Kaduna

According to him, when both communities mobilized to continue the attack and counterattacks, the military and other security agencies arrived to dispel them.

He said the military fired several shots into the air to scare them.

”The incident has led to the market being shot down for fear of attacks,” he said. ”Remember, the Fulani and Kuteb-speaking tribes have been at loggerheads for months now in Ussa Local Government Area, so I think the attack today is a way of revenge.

”From where I’m talking to you now, I heard there is a curfew already imposed and it has not deterred feuding parties from setting homes and shops on fire.”

When contacted, the chairman of the council who was kidnapped and released recently said he is in Jalingo, the state capital, and will only reveal more when he gets back to his hometown.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Taraba Command Abdullahi Usman said he is yet to be briefed on the incident but will get facts about the development.