Dangote Refinery To Generate 12,000 Megawatts Of Electricity – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that the newly inaugurated Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals will help Nigeria generate more power for its electricity sector.

Speaking today at the inauguration in Lagos State, Governor of the apex bank, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said the Dangote Refinery is expected to generate 12,000 megawatts of electricity.

He further stated that over 135,000 permanent jobs will be available to Nigerians as operations get underway.

According to him, it is also expected that the refinery saves Nigeria between $25 and $30 billion in forex annually.

Like a venture that continues to give, the refinery Emefiele says will further give the economy an inflow of $10billion yearly.

In his opinion, the Dangote Refinery is an indication that Nigeria can produce whatever it Needs.

