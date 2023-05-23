FULL LIST: US Delegation To Tinubu’s Inauguration

The Presidential Delegation is to attend the Inauguration of Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023 in Abuja.

By Oluwatobi Aworinde
Updated May 23, 2023
Twitter
FILES: US President Joe Biden convenes a virtual Covid-19 Summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, on September 22, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC. – Biden urged leaders at summit to make sure 70 percent of their populations are covered by next September. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

 

A nine-member delegation is expected to attend the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu next Monday, according to an official statement by the White House on Monday.

The Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge, is scheduled to lead the delegation.

See the full statement below:

President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu

 The Honorable Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, will lead the delegation.

Members of the Presidential Delegation:

Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja

The Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California

The Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce

General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command

The Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency

The Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State

The Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council

The Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development

More Stories