FULL LIST: US Delegation To Tinubu’s Inauguration

A nine-member delegation is expected to attend the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu next Monday, according to an official statement by the White House on Monday.
The Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge, is scheduled to lead the delegation.
See the full statement below:
President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu
The Honorable Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, will lead the delegation.
Members of the Presidential Delegation:
Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja
The Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California
The Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce
General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command
The Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency
The Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State
The Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council
The Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development