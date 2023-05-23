Lawan Denies Seeking Reelection As Senate President

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has denied joining the race for the Senate presidency.

Lawan, a former Majority Leader was elected as the Senate President in 2019 after enjoying the backing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the position.

The APC has selected a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, as its choice for Senate President and the senator representing Kano North District, Barau Jibrin, as the Deputy Senate President.

In a statement on Tuesday, Lawan said he did not declare to contest for the next Senate presidency seat and he has not held a meeting with anybody regarding that.

According to Lawan, he is part of the leadership of the APC and he will remain committed to the party’s position.

“I have read some media reports that I have joined the race for the Presidency of the 10th Senate. Ordinarily, I would not have responded to these reports but when lies are not refuted, they have the tendency to create an illusion of truth,” he said.

“The truth is that I have never told anyone or held a meeting with anyone that I am running for the Presidency of the 10th Senate. So the public should discountenance the reports.

“The fact remains that I am part of the leadership of our great party, the APC, seeking to find solutions to the numerous issues arising from the contests for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and I will continue to remain focused on that.”