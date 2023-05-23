Senate Confirms Dabiri-Erewa’s Reappointment As NIDCOM Boss

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa for reappointment as the Chairman and CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) for a second term.

President Muhammadu Buhari had written to the Senate requesting that the Upper Chamber confirm her appointment.

In a letter addressed to the Senate on May 2, the President requested the confirmation of Dabiri-Erewa’s reappointment.

Prior to her initial appointment in November 2018 as NIDCOM boss, Dabiri-Erewa was a former Senior Special Adviser to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

She also served in the House of Representatives as a member representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos from 2003 to 2015.

Dabiri-Erewa served as the chairman, the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs at the House of Representatives.

Buhari also urged the Senate to confirm the appointment of six federal commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to fill the existing vacancies in the states.

During plenary on Tuesday, the lawmakers paved the way for Dabiri-Erewa’s second term in office.

In a related development, the Senate has also confirmed the appointment of Bernard Okumagba, Patrick Aisowieren and Kurien Uchegbu as members of the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).