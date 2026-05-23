Eterna Plc Appoints Dr. Jude Nwaulune As MD/CEO

The Board of Directors of Eterna PLC has announced the appointment of Dr. Jude Nwaulune as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective May 14, 2026.

Dr. Nwaulune succeeds Olumide Adeosun, who resigned his appointment as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 13, 2026.

According to a statement, the company’s Board expressed its appreciation to Adeosun for his leadership, contributions, and service to the Company during his tenure and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

Dr. Nwaulune is a seasoned business executive with over two decades of experience across sales, marketing, business development, logistics, and operations management within Nigeria’s downstream energy sector.

He is widely recognised for his strong commercial acumen, strategic leadership, and extensive expertise in petroleum retail expansion, LPG market development, bulk storage operations, and nationwide distribution management.

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Over the course of his career, he has successfully led several growth and transformation initiatives focused on operational efficiency, market expansion, supply chain optimisation, and business performance improvement across multiple segments of the energy industry.

Prior to this appointment, Dr. Nwaulune served as the Managing Director of Rainoil Logistics Services Limited.

Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman of Eterna Plc, Mr. Gabriel Ogbechie, OON. stated: “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Jude Nwaulune as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Eterna Plc. His wealth of industry experience, leadership capacity, and strategic insight position him strongly to lead the Company through its next phase of growth and transformation.

“We are confident that under his leadership, Eterna Plc will continue to strengthen its market position, drive operational excellence, and deliver sustainable value to shareholders and stakeholders.”

Speaking on his appointment, Dr. Nwaulune said: “It is an honour to lead Eterna Plc at this important stage in the Company’s journey. I look forward to working closely with the Board, Management, employees, customers, and stakeholders to build on the Company’s strong momentum and continue driving sustainable growth and long-term value creation.”

Dr. Nwaulune holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), as well as an MSc in Marketing Communications and a PhD in Strategic Marketing Management from Babcock University.

He is also a member of several professional bodies, including the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), and the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN).