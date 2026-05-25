FG Declares Wednesday, Thursday Public Holidays For Eid-ul-Adha Celebration

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28, 2026, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

The declaration was announced by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in a statement issued on Monday by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani.

According to the statement, the Federal Government said the decision reflects its respect for the Islamic faith and the spiritual significance of the celebration to millions of Muslims in Nigeria and across the world.

“The Federal Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has declared Wednesday, 27th May and Thursday, 28th May, 2026 as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid ul Adha,” the statement read in part.

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The minister also congratulated Muslim faithful in Nigeria and in the diaspora, describing Eid-ul-Adha as a festival rooted in sacrifice, obedience to God, and compassion for humanity.

He urged Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for the country and support efforts towards national peace, security, and prosperity.

“The Federal Government urges all Nigerians to use this period for prayer and sober reflection, asking for divine guidance upon the country as it continues its pursuit of peace, security, and prosperity for every citizen,” the statement added.

The government further wished Muslims a peaceful and joyous celebration, while calling for unity, brotherhood, and mutual understanding among Nigerians.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Eid-el-Kabir or the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant celebrations in Islam and is observed by Muslims globally.

Meanwhile, travellers have begun moving across several parts of the country, including Lagos, ahead of the holiday period.

As part of measures to ensure safer roads during the celebrations, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara State Sector Command, said it had deployed 950 personnel, including officers, marshals, special marshals and first responders, across the state.

The command said 16 patrol vehicles, four ambulances, and a 70-tonne tow truck had also been positioned to support traffic management and emergency response during the festivities.

Motorists were advised to comply strictly with traffic regulations, with the FRSC warning against offences such as speeding, dangerous driving, wrongful overtaking, overloading, use of mobile phones while driving, tyre violations, lane indiscipline, and seatbelt violations.