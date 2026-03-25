Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Eid Holiday In Lagos

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday departed Lagos for Abuja after marking the Eid-el-Fitri, following his historic state visit to the United Kingdom.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement, saying Tinubu’s plane left the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport at 6.44 pm.

“President Tinubu returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom in the early hours of Friday and participated in the Eid-el-Fitr prayers held at Dodan Barracks,” the statement read.

“As part of his Lagos schedule, President Tinubu received 23 governors, including Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

“The President also received an EU delegation and members of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC).”

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Onanuga stated that Vice President Kashim Shettima also came to Lagos to brief the President on his trip to Borno State, following the recent suicide bombing.

He added that Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and the former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, were at the President’s residence for the departure ceremony.

Others at the airport for the departure were the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, senior government officials, and party stalwarts.