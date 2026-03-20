[IN PHOTOS] Muslim Faithful Nigeria Mark End Of Ramadan

Nigerian Muslim faithful have joined their counterparts to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In major cities including Abuja, Lagos, Kano, and Maiduguri, large congregations gathered at designated Eid prayer grounds to observe the special prayers.

In their sermons, clerics stressed the need for sustained peace, compassion, and social responsibility, urging leaders and citizens alike to work towards national cohesion and economic recovery.

President Bola Tinubu, in his Sallah message, asked Nigerian Muslims to rededicate themselves to the noble teachings of the holy month, which emphasise piety, empathy, and unity among humanity.

READ ALSO: Muslims In Nigeria Mark End Of Ramadan, Celebrate Eid-el-Fitr

“We have a lot to draw from the noble lessons of Ramadan, especially at a time like this. We must continue to abide by the virtues of piety, selflessness, perseverance, kindness, and compassion beyond this period,” Tinubu said.

The President had returned to the country early Friday after a two-day state visit to the UK. Accompanied by government officials, Tinubu observed the prayers at Dodan Barracks in Lagos State.

Similarly, Vice President Kashim Shettima corroborated Tinubu’s message, calling for unity among Nigerians, stressing that what binds the country supersedes what divides the citizens.

Shettima observed the prayers in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He said the fasting, which also coincides with the Christian fasting period, is a deeper reflection for unity among the citizens of the country.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, ordered a nationwide deployment of tactical teams, intelligence operatives, and conventional police personnel.

Security presence was significantly heightened around Eid grounds, highways, motor parks, recreational centres, and other public spaces.

Coordinated patrols, surveillance operations, and intelligence-led stop-and-search duties were also intensified to deter criminal activities and enable swift response to emerging threats.

See more photos below: