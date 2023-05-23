Tony Blair Visits Tinubu Ahead Of Swearing In

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, on Tuesday, paid a visit to the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Defence House in Abuja.

The visit comes six days before Tinubu’s inauguration as successor to outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu disclosed this in a tweet on his handle.

“I received former British Prime Minister and founder Tony Blair Institute for Good Governance, Mr Tony Blair, at the Defence House, Abuja, earlier today,” the incoming President stated.

“We discussed areas of mutual interests and how Nigeria can continue to benefit from the amazing work of the Institute.”

Channels Television reports that those who attended the meeting include the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima.

Since Tinubu was declared winner of the February 25 presidential election, he has been receiving calls and congratulatory messages from several world leaders, including the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Last Tuesday, the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, called Tinubu, emphasising his continued commitment to further strengthening the US-Nigeria relationship with the incoming administration.

Spokesperson Matthew Miller who disclosed this in a brief communique, said the Secretary noted that the U.S-Nigeria partnership is built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties and that those links should continue to strengthen under President-elect Tinubu’s tenure.

A week later, US President, Joe Biden announced a nine-member delegation for Tinubu’s swearing-in on May 29.

The delegation will be led by Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge.