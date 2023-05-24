Buhari Fails To Dissolve Cabinet, Directs Ministers To Continue Work

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday failed to dissolve his cabinet on Wednesday.

Many had expected that the president would dissolve his cabinet at the Valedictory Federal Executive Council Meeting which he chaired in Abuja today.

However, the president instead, directed his minister to return to their offices and continue work.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this known at a briefing, shortly after the FEC Valedictory session.

Even though the President had taken official pictures with the council, the Information Minister debunked news making the rounds that the Cabinet has been dissolved.

According to Alhaji Mohammed, the dissolution is fake news, he added that the ministers will work until the 29th of May.