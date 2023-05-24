Ex-Ogun Deputy Speaker Arraigned Over Alleged Breach Of Peace

A former Deputy Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Oludare Kadiri, has been arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court in Abeokuta over alleged threat to life and breach of peace.

This was sequel to a mild drama on Tuesday at the Assembly as Kadiri blocked the main gate of the Assembly complex.

Kadiri, 54, was later arrested and charged with a two counts of threat to life and causing breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

He had three months ago alongside his supporters stormed the Assembly to “enforce” judgement nullifying his suspension by the House.

The embattled lawmaker and another were in September, 2022 suspended by the House over allegations bordering on breach of the rights and privileges of the State Legislature.

Kadiri was also impeached as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

However, an Ogun state High Court, sitting in Abeokuta in March nullified the suspension of Kadiri alongside the others.

On Tuesday, he was alleged to have blocked the main gate of the complex and insisted he must be allowed to resume as a member of the state house of assembly to continue to perform his duty as ordered by the court.

Security operatives were seen persuading the embattled lawmaker.

The former deputy speaker was allegedly seen sitting in his car and was pressing his phone, while the drama lasted.

The Prosecutor, Lawrence Olu-Balogun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 25 at about 8:40 a.m. at the premises of the assembly in Oke-Mosan.

Olu-Balogun said that the defendant came into the assembly premises and threatened the lives of the lawmakers and other members of staff.

He further stated that the defendant also used his car to block the entrance gate of the assembly.

The prosecutor said that the former lawmaker did conduct himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by mounting an attack which disrupted the law making process in the assembly.

Olu-Balogun stated that the defendant had been on suspension since March 2022, but claimed that he had secured a judgment from an Ogun High Court, asking him to go back to his office.

He added that when the defendant got to the assembly, the security operatives at the gate denied him access to the premises.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 86(1) and 249(D) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.O. Osinbajo, admitted the defendant to bail on self-recognisance.

The Magistrate adjourned the case till June 1 for trial.