PHOTOS: Tinubu Receives Transition Documents, Baton From Buhari Ahead Of May 29

President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday received transition documents from President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of the May 29 inauguration ceremony.

He was also handed the Baton of Service, which indicates that government is a continuum.

The ceremony which is the first in a series of events lined up for the swearing-in exercise, held at the State House Conference Center in Abuja, where Tinubu and his vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, were conferred with the National Honours of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON).

Below are photos from the event as published by the official photographer of the president, Bayo Omoboriowo.

