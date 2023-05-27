Four Die In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Road Crash

The Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of four persons around Mountain Top University, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, while two others survived unhurt.

The Chief Routes Commander and Public Education Officer of the sector, Florence Okpe, in a statement, said the crash which occurred in the early hours of Saturday involved two vehicles — a Lexus RX350 with registration number KTU738HM and a Mack Truck registered as T21024LA.

“A total of six persons were involved, four dead, while two others escaped unhurt,” she said.

Okpe stated that the suspected causes of the fatal crash were excessive speed and use of phone while driving, which led to loss of control on the part of the driver of the Lexus SUV, who rammed into a moving truck.

The bodies of the victims are said to have been deposited at the morgue of Real Divine Hospital, Ibafo.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Ogun Sector Command, Ahmed Umar, cautioned motorists on the dangers of using phones while driving.

Commiserating with the family of the victims, Umar advised them to contact the FRSC Ibafo Outpost for more information about the crash.