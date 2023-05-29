Order Of Events For Inauguration Of Tinubu As President

Proceedings are already underway at the Eagles Square where an inauguration ceremony is being held to swear-in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Channels Television has obtained a detailed programme for the inauguration exercise which ushers in the administration of the nation’s 16th democratically elected President.

Below is the order of events has for the ceremony.

READ ALSO: Our Democracy Is Getting Better, Tinubu Is The Best Candidate – Buhari