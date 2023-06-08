NASS Leadership: LP Member-Elect Backs APC’s Zoning Arrangement

A member-elect of Ikwuano/Umuahia North and South federal constituency, Abia State, Obi Aguocha, has backed the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Assembly leadership zoning arrangement.

The APC picked Godswill Akpabio for Senate President, and Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker of the House of Representatives while nominating Ben Kalu for Deputy Speaker, and Barau Jubrin as Deputy Senate President.

While the move has continued to generate conversations, the Labour Party lawmaker who was a guest on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television Sunrise Daily maintained that the zoning plan is the only way forward.

“We have met a lot of the parties, personally and as a group. I believe that the zoning arrangement being put forth is the only way forward. Otherwise, we would be marginalised in the selection of presiding offices if we don’t have so many,” he said.

According to him, the arrangement gives the South-East a good opportunity at the presiding table.

“For a very long time, we have not had other opportunities in the House of Representatives, in terms of speakership in the last forty years, but we are making progress,” Aguocha stated.

However, he expressed confidence in the candidature of the senators who were put out by the APC to represent the assembly, adding that they have distinguished themselves.

The lawmaker noted that the 10th NASS leadership and stability are important.

He added that the candidate selected, (Tajudden Abbas) for the speakership has the potential to furnish intellectual content and foster a common purpose between the House and executive arm.

“We have had several candidates for speakership come to us but I prefer to go with him. He is the one that I believe would bring about intellectual content to the federal house,” the LP chieftain said.

“In this day and age of Peter Obi, Nigerians are yearning for good governance, Nigerians are yearning for something that is different. If by what we see by APC, he (Abbas Tajudeen) stands tall above every other person running in APC.”

Aguocha also noted that the Labour Party are meeting on Monday to take a position, but the members are at liberty to look individually at the candidates presented to them.

The inauguration of the lawmakers holds next week.