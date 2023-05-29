Stage Collapses During Inauguration Of Abba Kabir As Kano Governor

The stage where the inauguration of Abba Kabir as Kano State Governor took place on Monday collapsed just after the chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) was sworn in as the new governor of the North-West state.

The Governor, his Deputy and the acting Chief Judge were all on the podium when the incident happened at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Some youths were seen to have climbed the rooftop of the podium which led to its collapse.

The governor and his deputy were, however, confirmed to be safe.

Kabir, an ally of NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso took over from Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC).