U20WC Match Preview: Flying Eagles Hope To Soar Over Ruthless Argentina

Nigeria are up against high flyers Argentina in a Round of 16 game at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Flying Eagles, one of the best third-placed teams to make it to this round, earned six points to set up a mouth-watering tie with the host nation.

Nigeria defeated debutants Dominican Republic 2-1 in their first Group D match in Argentina before seeing off Italy 2-0.

However, Ladan Boss’ charges faltered against heavyweights Brazil in their last game.

When Nigeria line up at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium, they will seek to silence Argentina in front of their boisterous home supporters.

The South Americans, on the other hand, got to this stage in a ruthless form. They scored ten goals in three matches, conceding only one.

They were the winners of Group A with maximum points, dispatching Uzbekistan, Guatemala, and New Zealand.

Head-To-Head Record

Nigeria and Argentina met in the final of the 2005 edition of the competition. But marshalled by Lionel Messi, the Young Abiscelete triumphed 2-1 over their West African foes. That is the only encounter between the teams in the tournament.

While the Flying Eagles have not won the competition, reaching the final twice (1989 and 2005), Argentina have established themselves as the tournament’s most successful side having clinched the title six times: 1979, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, and 2007.

Even though the host have a rich history at this level, Bosso believes Nigeria can soar above their South American foes.