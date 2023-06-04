FG, TUC Meet Over Subsidy Removal 

The representatives of the Federal Government are meeting with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) at the State House over the removal of fuel subsidy.

This is a follow-up to Wednesday’s meeting with the organized labour which ended in a deadlock.

At that meeting, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) demanded that the Federal Government go back to status-quo by reversing the price of fuel before resuming negotiations with the union.

In Sunday’s meeting, the federal government’s team is led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume. Others are the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefie; former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

Also in the meeting are the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Zacch Adedeji; Executive Vice President, Downstream, of the NNPCL, Yemi Adetunji; former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Dele Alake; Hon James Faleke, among others.

The TUC has seven members represented at the meeting led by their President, Mr Festus Osifo.