NUC Presents Licences To 37 New Universities

The National University Commission (NUC) has presented licences to 37 new private universities, bringing the total numbers of private universities in the country to 147.

With these additions, the university regulator placed the overall number of universities, both privately owned and publicly owned at 267.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr Abubakar Rasheed made the declaration in the commission’s headquarter in Abuja.

He, however, noted that the National University Commission is taking the universities to task, as the NUC has asked owners of the various citadels to compete with global best practices.