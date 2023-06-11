Novak Djokovic created history on Sunday when he captured a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title with a third French Open triumph, reinforcing his case to be crowned the greatest player of all time.

The 36-year-old Serb brushed off an early wobble to defeat Casper Ruud of Norway 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5 and snap the tie of 22 Slams he shared with career-long rival Rafael Nadal.

Victory for the third time in Paris, after 2016 and 2021, adds to his 10 Australian Open titles, seven at Wimbledon and three at the US Open.

Djokovic is the first man to win all four majors at least three times and is once again halfway to the first calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

Leading Grand Slam men’s singles champions after Novak Djokovic won a third French Open title on Sunday:

23 – Novak Djokovic (SRB)

22 – Rafael Nadal (ESP)

20 – Roger Federer (SUI)

14 – Pete Sampras (USA)

12 – Roy Emerson (AUS)

11 – Rod Laver (AUS), Bjorn Borg (SWE)

10 – Bill Tilden (USA)

AFP