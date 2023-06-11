Ukraine Announces Retaking Village In Southeast, First Gain Of Offensive

The ground forces released a video showing soldiers carrying a Ukrainian flag into a destroyed building.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated June 11, 2023
This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential press-service on May 23, 2023 shows the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (CL) posing for the picture with servicemen he decorated during his visit to the forward positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Vugledar-Maryinka defense zone, Donetsk region, on the occasion of the Marine Day, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / AFP)
This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential press-service on May 23, 2023 shows the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (CL) posing for the picture with servicemen he decorated during his visit to the forward positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Vugledar-Maryinka defense zone, Donetsk region, on the occasion of the Marine Day, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / AFP)

 

Kyiv announced on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have retaken a village in the war-torn country’s southeast, the first reported gain of the offensive.

Ukraine’s ground forces said in a statement that soldiers of the 68th separate ranger brigade had “liberated the settlement of Blagodatne” in the eastern region of Donetsk.

Another military spokesman, Valeriy Shershen, said in televised remarks that the retaken village was located on the border of the region of Donetsk and the southern region of Zaporizhzhia where Moscow has reported heavy Ukrainian assaults over the past week.

He said Ukraine’s forces captured several Russian and pro-Russian troops, adding that the Ukrainian flag was hoisted over Blagodatne.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a counteroffensive against Russian forces was underway but refused to provide any details.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week Kyiv’s offensive had already begun but was already failing.

AFP

