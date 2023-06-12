Five Travellers Dead In Ondo Auto Crash

Five travellers have lost their lives in Ikaram-Akoko, Ondo State after an 18-seater Toyota Hiace commercial bus with registration number DKA256XY they were travelling in crashed.

Eleven other occupants of the bus also sustained various degrees of injuries on Sunday.

The tyre of the bus was said to have busted while it was on high speed which resulted in the driver losing control at a junction leading to Ajowa Akoko and Akunu Akoko.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in Ondo State, Ezekiel Son-Allah confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a telephone conversation on Monday.

He informed that the injured victims have been taken to the General Hospital in Ikare-Akoko for treatment, while the remains of the dead ones have been deposited at the morgue in the same hospital.

The FRSC boss advised motorists to avoid over speeding and also ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any trip.