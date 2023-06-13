First-Time Lawmaker Moses Sule Emerges As Plateau Speaker

The 10th Plateau State House of Assembly has elected Moses Sule as its speaker.

Sule is a first-time legislator representing Mikang State Constituency and a former vice chairman of Mikang Local Government Area (LGA) in the state.

The member representing Jos South constituency, Fom Gwottson, was elected deputy speaker at the brief inaugural ceremony on Tuesday.

Shortly after taking the oath of allegiance and oath of office, the speaker was swore in elected legislators as members of the 10th assembly.

The Plateau State House of Assembly is composed of 24 members with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) occupying 16 seats; the All Progressives Congress (APC), seven; and the Young Progressives Party (YPP), one.