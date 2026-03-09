Rivers Assembly Begins Screening Of Commissioner Nominees

Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly are currently sitting to screen the commissioner nominees sent to them by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Nine nominees were escorted into the House at about 10 a.m. on Monday.

They are Datonye Alasia, Tonye Bellgam, Temple Nwofor, Peters Nwagor, Mrs. Charity Deemua, Tamuno Williams, Lekue Kenneth, Otonye TKD Amachree, and Amairigha Hart.

Fubara had, on March 5, 2026, forwarded a list of nominees to the lawmakers for screening and confirmation.

He also dissolved the State Executive Council.

Subsequently, the House of Assembly invited nominees for appointment as commissioners and members of the Rivers State Executive Council to submit the required documents for screening.

This is the first time commissioner nominees would be screened by the House since the emergency rule ended in September 2025.

On September 17, Tinubu announced the suspension of emergency rule in Rivers State, which began six months earlier.

Tinubu had suspended the governor, his deputy, and members of the House of Assembly, following disagreement between Fubara and the lawmakers that led to a political crisis in the state.

Fubara succeeded Nyesom Wike as governor of Rivers State after the 2023 governorship election, but less than two years into office and the governor and his predecessor locked horns over the control of the political structure in the oil-rich state.

But the President, who announced the suspension of emergency rule in a statement he signed, explained that intelligence available to him showed that there was a new spirit of understanding, “a robust readiness, and potent enthusiasm on the part of all the stakeholders in Rivers State for an immediate return to democratic governance”.

This, he said, was undoubtedly a welcome development for him and a remarkable achievement for the country.

“I therefore do not see why the state of emergency should exist a day longer than the six months I had pronounced at the beginning of it,” said Tinubu.

More to follow…