OAU Mourns 100-Level Student Who Died By ‘Suicide’

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has described the untimely death of Treasure Salako, a 100-level female student of the Department of Entrepreneurs, as a huge loss to the citadel of higher learning.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abiodun Olanrewaju, stated this when contacted on the phone on Friday.

He further explained that the school management and the entire university community was disheartened by the ugly incident that lead to the demise of the student.

According to Olanrewaju, the university under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Simeon Bamire, is deeply pained and sympathises with other students, especially the parent who lost a young future bright lady.

READ ALSO: Wahab Shittu Raises ‘A Lot Of Concern’ Over Revolving Door Of EFCC Leadership

Bamire used the opportunity to appealed to all Nigeria that no condition, nor academic frustrations should make anyone resolve to taking his or her life.

Channels Television reports that the deceased, Salako Treasure, was declared missing some days ago.

Her body was found on Wednesday, June 14 in an uncompleted building in Lagere area of Ile-Ife.

Beside her was found a pesticide, which was suspected to have been the cause of her death.

Also confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, said the police had begun an investigation into the matter.

She added that the corpse had been evacuated and deposited at the morgue of the OAU Teaching Hospital Complex, Ile-Ife. It has been speculated that her death was by suicide.