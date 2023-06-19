Bournemouth Appoint Andoni Iraola As Manager After O’Neil Sacking

Bournemouth hired Andoni Iraola as their new manager just hours after the shock sacking of Gary O’Neil on Monday.

Iraola agreed a two-year contract with the Premier League club following his recent departure from Spanish side Rayo Vallecano.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Andoni Iraola as the club's new head coach. Welcome to #afcb, Andoni 🤝 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) June 19, 2023 Advertisement

Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley said “We’re so excited to welcome Andoni to the club. With his contract in Spain coming to an end this summer we wanted to act quickly.”

