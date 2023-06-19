Bournemouth Appoint Andoni Iraola As Manager After O’Neil Sacking

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated June 19, 2023
Bournemouth hired Andoni Iraola as their new manager just hours after the shock sacking of Gary O’Neil on Monday.

Iraola agreed a two-year contract with the Premier League club following his recent departure from Spanish side Rayo Vallecano.

Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley said “We’re so excited to welcome Andoni to the club. With his contract in Spain coming to an end this summer we wanted to act quickly.”

