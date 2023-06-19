Hilda Baci Receives Guinness World Records Confirmation Plaque

Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey aka Hilda Baci, has received Guinness World Records (GWR) plaque confirming her recent feat as record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

An excited Baci disclosed this in an Instagram post on Monday with a video of her receiving the plaque from a dispatch rider.

After waiting for some weeks following her effort to set the new record, GWR finally made an announcement confirming Baci as the new record holder last Tuesday.

“Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes,” GWR said in a statement released on Tuesday, one month after Baci’s adventurous cooking.

According to GWR, Baci attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

“As with all ‘longest marathon’ records, the participant is permitted a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity. These rest breaks can be accumulated if not taken. They were the only times Hilda could use the bathroom or sleep during the attempt,” the statement partly read.

The previous record of 87 hours 45 minutes was set by India-based chef, Lata Tondon in 2019.