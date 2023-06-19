Tinubu To Make First Official Trip Overseas As Nigeria’s President

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday, June 22, 2023 make his first official trip overseas since his inauguration as Nigeria’s new leader on May 29, 2023.

The President will join world leaders in Paris, France, said his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake.

In a statement on Monday, Alake said the President will join other world leaders to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on priority list for support and investment, following devastating impact of climate change, energy crisis, and after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Summit, which will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France, will be held at Palais Brongniart.

According to the President’s adviser, the two-day Summit will look at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted; mobilise innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries, and encourage investment in “green” infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.

“The President will be accompanied by members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and senior government officials. He will return to Abuja on Saturday,” Alake stated.

Meanwhile, the President, on Monday, met with Africa’s business tycoon Aliko Dangote and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates at the State House in Abuja.

The visit was part of the Gates Foundation’s commitment to work closely with communities and leaders to support innovation and discuss global health and development with national and local leaders.