Profile Of New IGP, Kayode Egbetokun

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, appointed Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun as the Acting Inspector General of Police.
Egbetokun replaces Usman Baba, who was appointed as the Inspector General of Police by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021.
Born on 4th September, 1964 from the Egbado South Local Government Area of Ogun State, Egetokun enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP (Course 16) on March 3, 1990.
He possesses the following:
Bsc ( ED ) ( Hons ) Mathematics – University of Lagos
Msc Engineering Analysis – University of Lagos
Certification in Electronic Data Processing and Computer Programming, all from University of Lagos
Masters in Business Administration from the Lagos State University
PGD Petroleum Economic from Delta State University
PhD Peace and Security Studies from Al-hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State
COURSES / CONFERENCES ATTENDED INCLUDE:
Close Protection Course in United Kingdom
Squadron Commander , Combat Ops Course at PMF Training College (Desert Camp Gwoza and Forest Camp lla)
Advanced Detective Course, Police Staff College, Jos
Intermediate Command Course, Police Staff College Jos
Strategic Leadership Course, Police Staff College Jos
He attended the Global Conference on Chemical Security and Emerging Threats held in Lyon France in 2018
He is a Member Society for Peace and Security Practice and a Scholar in Peace and Security Studies.
He has worked in various commands, formations and departments of the police including:
Chief Security Officer to Governor of Lagos State from 1999-2005
Commander RRS Lagos State Command 2005-2007
O/C Anti – Fraud , FCT Command Abuja
CSP Admin, Lagos State Command
Area Commander Osogbo – Osun State
Area Commander Gusau – Zamfara State
Commandant Police Training School ( PTS ) Ikeja Lagos State
Deputy Commandant Police College Ikeja Lagos State
Commissioner of Police Servicom Force Headquarters Abuja
Commissioner of Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal ( EOD ) FHQ
Commissioner of Police Kwara State Command
Commissioner of Police Admin Medical Faloma Lagos State
AIG Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja
DIG Force Criminal Investigations Department, FHQ, Abuja
CURRENT POSTING – Ag. Inspector-General of Police
HOBBIES:
He loves reading , plays Table Tennis and recreational football
He follows Chelsea in English Premier League and European Champions League
MARITAL STATUS: Happily married with Children