Profile Of New IGP, Kayode Egbetokun

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, appointed Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun as the Acting Inspector General of Police.

Egbetokun replaces Usman Baba, who was appointed as the Inspector General of Police by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021.

Born on 4th September, 1964 from the Egbado South Local Government Area of Ogun State, Egetokun enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP (Course 16) on March 3, 1990.

He possesses the following:

 Bsc ( ED ) ( Hons ) Mathematics – University of Lagos

 Msc Engineering Analysis – University of Lagos

 Certification in Electronic Data Processing and Computer Programming, all from University of Lagos

 Masters in Business Administration from the Lagos State University

 PGD Petroleum Economic from Delta State University

 PhD Peace and Security Studies from Al-hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State

COURSES / CONFERENCES ATTENDED INCLUDE:

 Close Protection Course in United Kingdom

 Squadron Commander , Combat Ops Course at PMF Training College (Desert Camp Gwoza and Forest Camp lla)

 Advanced Detective Course, Police Staff College, Jos

 Intermediate Command Course, Police Staff College Jos

 Strategic Leadership Course, Police Staff College Jos

 He attended the Global Conference on Chemical Security and Emerging Threats held in Lyon France in 2018

 He is a Member Society for Peace and Security Practice and a Scholar in Peace and Security Studies.

He has worked in various commands, formations and departments of the police including:

 Chief Security Officer to Governor of Lagos State from 1999-2005

 Commander RRS Lagos State Command 2005-2007

 O/C Anti – Fraud , FCT Command Abuja

 CSP Admin, Lagos State Command

 Area Commander Osogbo – Osun State

 Area Commander Gusau – Zamfara State

 Commandant Police Training School ( PTS ) Ikeja Lagos State

 Deputy Commandant Police College Ikeja Lagos State

 Commissioner of Police Servicom Force Headquarters Abuja

 Commissioner of Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal ( EOD ) FHQ

 Commissioner of Police Kwara State Command

 Commissioner of Police Admin Medical Faloma Lagos State

 AIG Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja

 DIG Force Criminal Investigations Department, FHQ, Abuja

CURRENT POSTING – Ag. Inspector-General of Police

HOBBIES:

 He loves reading , plays Table Tennis and recreational football

 He follows Chelsea in English Premier League and European Champions League

MARITAL STATUS: Happily married with Children