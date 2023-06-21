Atiku’s Case Against Tinubu: Wait For The Judiciary, It’s Not Over – Bode George

Chief Bode George has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar would emerge victorious at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

George who on Tuesday was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said, Nigerians should wait for the outcome of the presidential tribunal, noting that he would recognize Bola Tinubu as president after the judiciary has affirmed his electoral victory.

“Let’s wait for the outcome of the judiciary. The process is not over. The day the process is over and the court pronounce him as the President, we have no way to fight but to pray for Nigeria,” the former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP stated.

When asked if he would heed Tinubu’s call if asked to join the president in service to the nation, Chief George said he would first have to take permission from the PDP, adding that he remains a solid member of the party and will never move to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Giving an explanation for the rift between him and Tinubu, the PDP stalwart said he and the president are not at war.

He said “the major difference between Bola and I is his methodology, his managerial style, is unlike me. I have a background in the military and I am a logistician in the military.

“You don’t carry your men to war without adequately doing your serious planning, intelligence gathering,” Chief George explained.

Asked of his assessment of the Tinubu’s administration in the last three weeks since the President assumed office on May 29, 2023, George said, “It is not a 100-metre race. He (Tinubu) is to manage his people and to manage the resources of this country for the betterment of this country. He is just starting off.”