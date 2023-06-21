‘You’re Lucky To Go See Burna Boy, Rema,’ Bill Gates Shares Daughter’s Reaction To Nigeria Visit

Bill Gates on Wednesday shared his youngest daughter Phoebe’s excitement over his visit to Nigeria and the possibility of meeting Afrobeats stars Burna Boy and Rema.

Gates recalled the interaction with his 20-year-old while delivering his opening address at an event in Lagos State, ‘Advancing Africa: Unleashing the Power of Youth in Science and Innovation’.

When my daughter Phoebe heard I was coming to Nigeria, she said, "You're lucky because you get to see Burna Boy and Rema, so I had to look them up…because I'm so 'hip'. But I remember the last time I was here, I got to see Davido & Wizkid perform. – Bill Gates

“Of course, being here in Nigeria, I can’t help but mention the amazing creativity that goes on here,” he said.

“Afrobeats from Nigeria are popular everywhere. When my daughter Phoebe heard I was coming to Nigeria, she said, ‘You’re lucky to go see Burna Boy and Rema.’”

The Microsoft co-founder quipped about having to look up the artists “because I’m so hip,” which generated laughs from the audience of young students and innovators.

“But I also remember, the last time I was here, I did get to see Davido and Wizkid perform and I was quite impressed with that. So, my kids think I’ve come to a very hip place,” he added.