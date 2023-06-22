Corpse Of Kidnapped Ex-Rivers Official Recovered From Kidnappers’ Den

The decomposing corpse of a former Rivers State Government official, Justice Azunda has been recovered from a forest in the state.

The late Azunda was kidnapped about three weeks ago by members of a kidnap gang based in the Elibrada forest of the Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased was the chief protocol officer to a former Chief of Staff in the state and his kidnap sparked a massive manhunt to find the culprits.

Following the development, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Nwonyi Polycarp, ordered his men to go after the abductors.

Following the neutralisation and capture of members of the gang members by operatives of the C4i Intelligence Unit of the Rivers State Police Command, one of them showed the police where Azunda’s remains were buried in a shallow grave.

His decomposing body was subsequently exhumed, bagged and moved to a mortuary in his hometown.