FG Declares Wednesday, Thursday As Eid-El-Kabir Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29, 2023 as Eid-El-Kabir holiday.

This was contained in a statement by a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Oluwatoyin Akinlade.

“The Federal Government has declared Wednesday June 28th and Thursday June 29th 2023 Public Holidays in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration and heartily felicitates with the Muslim Ummah at home and in the diaspora,” the statement read.

Akinlade enjoined Muslims and all Nigerians “to make sacrifices for the growth and development of our communities and our great country, Nigeria”.

The permanent secretary expressed hope that the prayers and sacrifices of the season will restore the much-desired peace and unity the country desire.

“We are hopeful that the prayers and sacrifices that come with this great celebration as well as the message of Eid-ei-Kabir will bring about peace, unity and progress in Nigeria,” the statement concluded.