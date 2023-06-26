Eid El-Kabir: FG Suspends Construction On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Government has suspended construction on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to aid the flow of traffic in light of the forthcoming Eid el-Kabir festivities this week.
The suspension will be in effect between Tuesday, June 27 and Sunday, July 2, with the construction work being carried out by Julius Berger scheduled to resume on Monday, July 3.
The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, in an interview with Channels Television, asked road users to plan their travels.
According to her, the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Works, has decided to listen to the complaints of people requesting that work be put on hold during the festive period to allow people to travel.
READ ALSO: Tackle INEC Like You Did Emefiele, Chidoka Charges Tinubu
“Then we observed that the gridlock is not even allowing materials to get on site as and when due, so it is actually slowing down the pace of construction work. So, adding all this together, we decided to go to the drawing board and ask the contractor to suspend work for this period,” she said.
In a separate statement signed by Kesha on Monday, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (Works Sector) stressed that construction work on the busy highway would be suspended from Tuesday, June 27 to Sunday, July 2.
The action, she noted, was prompted by a recent heavy traffic flow on the Lagos-Shagamu route “in the last couple of days”, inclement weather conditions, the forthcoming Eid Kabir and the advice of the traffic management team deployed to manage traffic-related issues on the project.
“Construction activities will resume by Monday, 3rd of July, 2023,” Kesha added.
See the full statement below:
Federal Ministry of Works & Housing (Works Sector)
PRESS RELEASE – 26th June, 2023.
FMWH ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION OF WORK ON LAGOS – IBADAN EXPRESSWAY from Tuesday, 27th of June to Sunday, 2nd of July, 2023.
Construction activities will resume by Monday, 3rd of July, 2023
Due to the recent heavy traffic flow being experienced on the Lagos Shagamu route in the last couple of days ,the inclement weather conditions, the forthcoming Eid Kabir & the advice of the traffic management team deployed to manage traffic related issues on the project, Construction activities on this ever busy & very important highway will be suspended from Tuesday, 27th of June to Sunday,2nd of July,2023.
This is to allow travellers easy passage during the Eid holiday & minimise the discomfort during this very important period.
Travelers are advised to cooperate with Traffic Management Team deployed on the highway to manage traffic.
Wishing everyone happy Eidel Kabir celebrations .Engr.(Mrs) O. I. KeshaFederal Controller of Works , Lagos
Announcer