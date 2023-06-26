Eid El-Kabir: FG Suspends Construction On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Government has suspended construction on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to aid the flow of traffic in light of the forthcoming Eid el-Kabir festivities this week.

The suspension will be in effect between Tuesday, June 27 and Sunday, July 2, with the construction work being carried out by Julius Berger scheduled to resume on Monday, July 3.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, in an interview with Channels Television, asked road users to plan their travels.

According to her, the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Works, has decided to listen to the complaints of people requesting that work be put on hold during the festive period to allow people to travel.

“Then we observed that the gridlock is not even allowing materials to get on site as and when due, so it is actually slowing down the pace of construction work. So, adding all this together, we decided to go to the drawing board and ask the contractor to suspend work for this period,” she said.

In a separate statement signed by Kesha on Monday, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (Works Sector) stressed that construction work on the busy highway would be suspended from Tuesday, June 27 to Sunday, July 2.

The action, she noted, was prompted by a recent heavy traffic flow on the Lagos-Shagamu route “in the last couple of days”, inclement weather conditions, the forthcoming Eid Kabir and the advice of the traffic management team deployed to manage traffic-related issues on the project.

“Construction activities will resume by Monday, 3rd of July, 2023,” Kesha added.

