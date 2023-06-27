Akwa Ibom Sets Up N100m Intervention Fund For Physically Challenged Students

Akwa Ibom State Government has instituted a one hundred Million naira Education Intervention Fund to assist the physically challenged indeigenous students and other disabled students residing and studying in public tertiary institutions across the state.

The state governor, Pastor Umo Eno, announced this when he granted audience to the University of Uyo chapter of the National Association of Students with Disabilities, led by the President, Comrade Emmanuel Wisdom, who were on courtesy visit at Government House, Uyo.

Announcing the intervention, Governor Eno said that he was moved by the passion to give the student body a sense of belonging to underscore the political inclusion drive of his administration.

He mandated the Office of Accountant General, Secretary to the State Government, Ministry of Education as well as Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare to supervise the disbursement of the fund by ensuring that school fees are paid directly to the schools of the beneficiaries and allowances given to the students after due profiling.

He warned against bureaucratic bottle necks in the disbursement of the fund , explaining that the gesture is to encourage them and make life easier for them and maintained that some physically challenged persons are more focused than those with no disability.

The Governor announced a cash donation to one of the disabled Students Mr Udeme Emmanuel, in addition to a monthly stipend to aid his participation in the Law School and assured him of automatic employment in the Ministry of Justice on his completion of the course.

Two of the students Emmanuel Wisdom and Ubong Imoh Ikpe were appointed Personal Assistant on Student Matters and Personal Assistant on Students with Disability respectively.

The students expressed appreciation to the Governor for his political inclusion agenda, acknowledging that the physically challenged have been positively touched and promised to carrying out their duties with diligence and deliver on their mandate.

On hand to receive the Students were Secretary to the State Government , Prince Enobong Uwah; Permanent Secretary Government House, Mr Godwin Udoh; Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, Lady Rose Bassey and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs Margret Edem.