Four Injured As Storey Building Collapses In Rivers

A storey building that is under construction has collapsed in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State, injuring four persons.

The structure is said to be erected for the hospitality business, more like a sit-out bar around the Okilton junction on Ada-George Road.

Apart from the four persons said to have sustained varying degrees of injury, no life was lost in the incident.

The injured persons are currently being treated at a hospital near the accident scene.

Reacting to the incident, Rivers State Government said it will bring to book all those whose actions contributed to the collapse of the building.

The Commissioner for Special Project, Emeka Woke, stated this after his visit to the site of the collapsed building and the hospital where the four survivors are receiving treatment.

He said a proper probe will be instituted to ascertain the immediate and remote cause of the collapse.

Meanwhile, the architect who developed the building plan and was also supervising the project, Promise Chizi, said the incident is shocking to him.

He maintained his innocence, insisting that there was no compromise of any kind.

According to Chizi, he was told about the incident at about 5 am Thursday.