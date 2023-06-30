Police To Develop Training Programme, Curriculum For ‘Behavioural Change’

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the development of a comprehensive training programme and curriculum for colleges and training schools.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Friday, added that these would place increased emphasis on attitudinal and behavioural changes, alongside physical and technical fitness

According to Adejobi, the directive is informed by IGP Egbetokun’s commitment to enhancing the professionalism, effectiveness, and public trust in law enforcement personnel.

He stated that the IGP acknowledges that law enforcement is a multifaceted profession that requires not only physical strength and technical proficiency but also mental alertness and the highest standards of ethical conduct, empathy, and effective communication.

“The new training program will be designed to address the importance of attitudinal and behavioral changes, fostering a positive and community-oriented mindset among police personnel by instilling values such as integrity (and) effective communication,” he ssaid.

The planned modules are also supposed to emphasise the significance of respectful and compassionate interactions with members of the public, as well as enhance interpersonal skills, conflict resolution techniques, cultural sensitivity, and de-escalation strategies aimed at enhancing the trust and cooperation between law enforcement and the communities we serve.

“Furthermore, the training program will include scenarios and simulations that replicate real-life situations, allowing officers to practice critical decision-making skills while considering the potential impact on community relations,” the statement said.

The IGP also expressed his commitment to working closely with experienced trainers, subject matter experts, and community stakeholders to develop the “comprehensive” training programme.

He further noted his “firm” belief that the training initiative would foster a stronger bond between law enforcement and the communities while empowering police officers to build trust, understand diverse perspectives, and proactively address issues that affect public safety and well-being.