President Tinubu Departs Lagos For Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has left Lagos where he has been on Sallah holidays for Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Channels Television reports that before departing the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport on Sunday, the President took the salute of the Nigerian Army parade who mounted a guard of honour. He was in the company of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

During his stay in Lagos after his trip to Paris and a private visit to London, the President paid a courtesy visit to the paramount rulers of Ijebu, Egba, and Eko in Ogun and Lagos States.

He also played host to the President of Guinea Bissau and Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, Umaro Sissoco Embalo in his Lagos residence on Saturday.