NYSC Explains June Allowance Delay, Asks Corps Members To Remain Calm 

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it is aware of the worries of corps members over the delay in the payment of their June 2023 monthly allowance.

The Scheme attributed the delay in the payment of June allowance to “administration of funds by various banks”.

In a statement on Sunday, NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa said the Scheme concluded arrangement for the payment of June allowance to corps members on June 27, 2023.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Scheme completed all arrangements for the payment of Corps Members’ allowance since 27th of June, 2023, and remittances made same day to various banks accordingly,” the statement partly read.

“The delay being currently experienced is due to the administration of funds by various banks who are yet to credit Corps Members’ accounts.

“In line with the above, NYSC Management is assiduously interfacing with the banks to fast track the payment of Corps Members’ June allowance without further delay.”

The NYSC spokesperson urged corps members to remain calm and law-abiding in their respective places of national service as the Scheme will continue to treat issues relating to their welfare with utmost priority.