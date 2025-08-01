Zamfara Gov Promises To Improve Corps Members’ Welfare

The Zamfara State Government has restated its commitment to the welfare and security of corps members.

Governor Dauda Lawal gave the reassurance at the swearing-in of the 2025 Batch B Stream I corps members deployed to the state, held at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Gusau, on Friday.

The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Alhaji Nasiru Kaura, said the resumption of payment of state allowances to corps members and special allowances to corps medical personnel was part of his promise to improve on corps members’ welfare.

Lawal urged the corps members to justify the government’s interest in their welfare by approaching the service year with passion, integrity, and a strong resolve to make a positive impact in the communities where they are posted.

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to their safety, the governor said, “The safety and welfare of every corps member is paramount to my administration. We are fully committed to ensuring your security throughout your service year, in addition to providing an enabling environment for you to excel.”

In his remarks, the Zamfara State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mallam Muhammad Ahmed, noted that the three-week orientation exercise would include lectures on the culture and traditions of the state, as well as physical training, leadership development, and skills acquisition programmes, among others.

He encouraged corps members to take the training seriously, emphasising its importance to their personal growth and development as well as the success of their service year.

The state coordinator also expressed appreciation to Governor Lawal for his administration’s support, particularly the resumption of state allowances to corps members after a long period of suspension.

He further appealed for a bigger site for the orientation camp to accommodate the increasing number of corps members posted to the state.

A total of 554 corps members were sworn in at the ceremony by the Chief Judge of Zamfara State, who was represented by the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Zamfara State High Court, Aishatu Jibrin.