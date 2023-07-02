Taraba Gov Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Karim Town Over Renewed Conflicts

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Karim town, the headquarters of Karim Lamido Local Government Area (LGA) and its environs effective July 2, 2023.

The curfew was necessitated by renewed communal conflicts in some parts of the local government area after the killing of over thirty lives.

In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yusuf Sanda said security agencies have been mandated to ensure strict compliance and any person or group of persons found violating the order should be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“All ward heads, village heads, traditional rulers, and stakeholders in Karim Lamido LGA are advised to take note of the development,” the statement concluded.