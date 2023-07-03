Negotiate With Repentant Bandits, Yerima Tells Tinubu

Former governor of Zamfara State, Ahmad Yerima has suggested that President Bola Tinubu should first engage the use of dialogue with bandits rather than military force, as the best way to address the insecurity challenge to resolve insurgency in the country.

Yerima gave the suggestion today while speaking with State House correspondents after a courtesy visit to the president.

Senator Yerima who said the immediate past government failed in negotiating with the bandits, was of the opinion that if the Federal Government wades in, and begins negotiation with the bandits, the country will record advanced progress like was experienced with the Niger Delta militants.

He further highlighted the success of late President Musa Yar’Adua’s negotiations with militants in the Niger Delta region in 2007, arguing that the feat is a precedent for peaceful resolution.

The Senator who underpinned that the challenges of banditry is further exacerbated by the growing poverty and illiteracy in the region, stated that he is not making a case for bandits but maintained that the Federal Government can wield resources and political will to activate negotiation with the repentant ones.

Senator Yerima also stated that the president should intervene in the power play crisis between the incumbent Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State and his predecessor, Bello Matawalle.