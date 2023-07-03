Presidential Election Petition Court Resumes Sitting After One Week Break

The Presidential Election Petition Court has resumed sitting in the Nation’s Capital for the respondents- INEC, the APC and its presidential candidate, to open their defence in the petitions of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party, who are challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was the first to lead the path by calling three witnesses in the Labour Party’s petition.

Unfortunately, their first defence witness slated for this morning, called to register his unavailability due to domestic urgency, that’s according to the Counsel to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud.

He asked that the case be adjourned until tomorrow July 4th, a stand which was not opposed by counsels to the Labour Party- Levi Uzoukwu, APC- Lateef Fagbemi and Tinubu- Wole Olanikpekun.

The court therefore rose to reconvene at 2pm for the defence to open its case in the PDP petition.