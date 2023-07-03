Tobi Amusan Wins 100m Hurdles At Stockholm Diamond League

World champion and world record holder Tobi Amusan showed her class on Sunday at the 2023 Diamond League athletics series in Stockholm, Sweden, to win the 100m hurdles in a time of 12.52 seconds despite the wet conditions on the track.

Amusan had Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska breathing down her neck but pulled away to win comfortably, the Olympics reported Monday.

12:52! World record holder Tobi Amusan takes her first win of the #DiamondLeague season in the 100m hurdles.#StockholmDL 🇸🇪´

Ireland’s Sarah Lavin finished strong to clock a personal best of 12.73s with Skrzyszowska settling for third in 12.78s.

“I am excited to be out here competing and it is great to get the win on the back of Lausanne (silver),” Amusan said.

“The rain stopped but it was still very cold. I am not very happy with where I am but I trust in the process even when it is not necessarily processing right.”

Some of the world’s best and brightest track and field talent competing at the games being held in Stockholm, Sweden.